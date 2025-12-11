© 2025
Low-carbon cement plant project in Holyoke paused months after fed pull grant dollars

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published December 11, 2025 at 8:19 AM EST
/
WAMC

Months after the Trump administration pulled millions in grant funding, a Somerville-based startup with MIT roots says it’s pausing a $150 million factory project in Holyoke, Massachusetts.

Plans for construction work have been iced while the company navigates its own cuts, as well. Local leaders tell WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos that the stalled project is a blow to what had been promising plans.

--

This story originally aired on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025
