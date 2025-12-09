A state grant can help Berkshire residents with accessibility needs make crucial home improvements

It’s called the Home Modification Loan Program, and it’s offered by the state to support people with disabilities and residents over 60 make crucial accommodations to their dwellings.

“So, what that means is folks who need any modifications for their homes in order to stay in their home for accessibility issues can access this program for a 0% interest, 50-year term loan to help make those modifications possible," said Brett Roberts, the principal planner for housing at Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. “In New England, we had the oldest housing stock in the nation, and a lot of those homes are really clunky in their construction, and we know as people get older, they need smoother floors, everything on one floor, kind of thing. So, the ideal situation would be where we have someone who comes to us to do a bathroom remodel so that they can have a walk-in shower, an accessible toilet, all on one floor. Maybe these things are lowering cabinets so that in their kitchen, they can actually access the things they need, making sure their floors are smooth so wheelchairs and walkers can get over floors smoothly, stuff like that.”

Those looking to take advantage of the program to make accessibility improvements can consider them from a number of different vantage points.

“Basically, if you think about your house, how you approach your home, so, any way that you drive up to your home, your driveway, we can help pave driveways to make them accessible, a ramp into your home to make it accessible," said Roberts. "We can widen doorways to make it accessible. If you're a homeowner, it's really easy. We can do a loan directly with you for a mortgage on your home. If you happen to be a renter, we can work with your landlord to make this financing possible as well, with a little bit of different financing terms, but it's a way for people to stay in their homes. We know what the housing crisis in Massachusetts. Staying in your home is as big of an issue as finding housing, so, making sure people can stay in the homes that they love, no matter their current accessibility needs.”

While the Home Modification Loan Program requires income eligibility, Roberts says the limit is surprisingly forgiving - especially for a region like the Berkshires which lags behind the commonwealth’s average in per capita take-home pay and median household income.

“We're looking at about $200,000 income limit for a household of one, which is really, really generous for the folks out here in the Berkshires," he said. "That limit is based on Boston numbers. So, it gives us an advantage here. We also look at assets. So, if you have any assets over $175,000, you're able to access the program as well. It works just like a normal loan. So, you'll apply through our program, you'll find a contractor to do the work, and we approve the loan on our end. And typically, we then work with the contractor to pay out the funds to the contractor with the homeowner approval.”

There are creative ways to use the loans for Berkshire residents looking to ensure people can remain in their homes while expanding accessibility and improving affordability. For a region facing an aging population, Roberts says they can be a lifeline for families.

“Let's start with kind of the most exciting case: So, the program can fund accessory dwelling units within the state of Massachusetts," he said. "So, for example, we have some individuals who are looking to bring their parents closer to home and to help them care for them, right? And so, building an accessory dwelling unit on their property to bring their parents closer to their home so they can care for them as they age. That's a really exciting opportunity through the program. Another good example is someone who, essentially, they know that they have their bedroom, their bathroom, their office space all upstairs, and so this program helped them bring basically their entire living quarters onto one floor so that they can stay in their home living independently for the next, however many years.”

Roberts is keen to stress that the Home Modification Loan Program is not for home repairs.

“We're not fixing your windows, your roofs, your heating systems," he said. "It's only for modifications, so modifications to bathrooms, kitchens, ramps, stair lifts, platform lists, all those things we can do accessory dwelling units, as long as it's related to the family. So it can't be, putting those on the short-term rental market or something like that.”

The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission will be at the North Adams Public Library this week from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday to help Berkshire residents fill out applications for the Home Modification Loan Program.