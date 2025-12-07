© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Long-time Rountable panelist Vera Eccarius-Kelly dies after prolonged illness

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published December 7, 2025 at 9:42 AM EST
Vera Eccarius-Kelly
provided photo
Vera Eccarius-Kelly

A former Roundtable panelist and Siena University professor has died. Vera Eccarius-Kelly died Saturday at her home in Delmar after a long battle with Cancer.

A professor of Comparative Politics and support of refugee organizations, Eccarius-Kelly brought a wealth of knowledge to the panel.

Roundtable host Joe Donahue says “The entire WAMC and Roundtable Panel family grieves Vera’s passing. She devoted herself to creating real change and inspired others to carry that work forward. Though her loss leaves a void, her spirit and vision will continue to guide us.”

In an email to the campus community Saturday, University President Chuck Seifert remembered Eccarius-Kelly as someone who “always greeted you with a smile.”

During her tenure, Eccarius-Kelly formed connections in Central America and the Middle East.
Tags
News vera eccarius-kellyThe Roundtable
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News