‘Cultúr Trí Spórt’: Elms College hosts Gaelic football match as part of International Education Week

Shooting like soccer, punting like football and occasionally dribbling like basketball: Gaelic football shares plenty with modern American sports.

It’s a game that hails from the Emerald Isle and for a few hours in mid-November, spectators in Chicopee could see it play out in a slice of the Pioneer Valley: all part of a cultural learning opportunity. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

This piece originally aired on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025