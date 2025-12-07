© 2025
‘Cultúr Trí Spórt’: Elms College hosts Gaelic football match as part of International Education Week

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published December 7, 2025 at 9:24 AM EST
Shooting like soccer, punting like football and occasionally dribbling like basketball: Gaelic football shares plenty with modern American sports.

It’s a game that hails from the Emerald Isle and for a few hours in mid-November, spectators in Chicopee could see it play out in a slice of the Pioneer Valley: all part of a cultural learning opportunity. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
This piece originally aired on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025
News Elms CollegeGaelic footballirish history
