Ogdensburg Diocese survivor shares experience being abused at the hands of clergy

48-year-old Charles Nadeau was 6 years old when he says he first experienced abuse at the Trinity Catholic School in Massena, New York, in the late 1980s.

He was one of the alleged abuse survivors who had the opportunity this week to share victim impact statements in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Albany as part of a case involving the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg, in New York’s North Country.

The proceeding was similar to one in September involving the Albany Diocese, as the Ogdensburg Catholic church was the second of three diocese in New York state to declare bankruptcy – the Albany and Buffalo dioceses have also filed.

I spoke with Nadeau, who is chair of the Survivors’ Committee – a court-appointed group of survivors that represents the 138 people who have filed lawsuits against the Ogdensburg Diocese.

A warning, this interview contains descriptions of sexual abuse.

