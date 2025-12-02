New York State Office of Children and Family Services hopes to guide New Yorkers to resources amid federal turmoil

Families across the Capital Region, like those nationwide, are dealing with a variety of stressors from the back-and-forth of food stamp cuts to complications surrounding federal assistance for heating to this month’s expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. With federal resources in limbo, the New York State Office of Children and Family Services hopes to fill in that gap by redirecting people to state-funded resources that are still available. WAMC’s Sajina Shrestha spoke with the Office’s Commissioner, Dr. DaMia [DAY-ME-uh] Harris-Madden, about benefits that are available to New Yorkers.