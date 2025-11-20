Following settlement reached with former 'Springfield Gardens' owners, Mass. AG meets with tenants

It's been over a month since the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office closed the book on an out-of-state company that once had a stake in dozens of Springfield properties - many the subject of thousands of complaints.

Following a settlement, several owners involved with "Springfield Gardens" won’t be owning any building in the City of Homes again anytime soon.

Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell and her staff stopped in Springfield Tuesday to meet with former tenants who could possibly see some restitution down the road.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

--

This story originally aired on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025