Ludlow board to decide on mobile home park rent as legal fight between property owner & residents comes to a head

For the past year-and-a-half, residents at a mobile home park in Ludlow, Mass. have been fighting for what they consider to be a fairer rent.

The battle began soon after the park's current owner purchased the property and raised monthly rent payments by around 150 percent.

Tenants have since scored some legal wins, but the latest hurdle now rests in the hands of the town's rent control board.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

--

This story originally aired on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025

Audio from Ludlow Community TV was used in this piece.