© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Report

Gov. Healey stops in western Mass., commends food bank, pantry workers following end of SNAP crisis

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published November 17, 2025 at 9:00 PM EST
James Paleologopoulos
/
WAMC

Over the past week, SNAP benefits have returned for millions of Americans, after leaving households and food providers in a precarious situation amid the government shutdown.

Massachusetts was no different, where a million residents and hundreds of food pantries waited with bated breath for two weeks.

Various food banks and organizations would step up amid the SNAP cutoff, and on Monday, Governor Maura Healey journeyed to western Massachusetts to commend those who did.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
--
This story originally aired on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025
Tags
News Food Bank of Western MassachusettsChicopeeSpringfieldSNAP
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos