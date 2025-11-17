Gov. Healey stops in western Mass., commends food bank, pantry workers following end of SNAP crisis

Over the past week, SNAP benefits have returned for millions of Americans, after leaving households and food providers in a precarious situation amid the government shutdown.

Massachusetts was no different, where a million residents and hundreds of food pantries waited with bated breath for two weeks.

Various food banks and organizations would step up amid the SNAP cutoff, and on Monday, Governor Maura Healey journeyed to western Massachusetts to commend those who did.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

--

This story originally aired on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025