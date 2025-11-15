© 2025
Springfield, Mass. officials make case for return of 'Community Mitigation Fund' dollars

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published November 15, 2025 at 8:25 PM EST
For at least a decade, millions in grant dollars have gone out to Massachusetts communities that either host a casino or are next to a community that does. 

Funding from the Community Mitigation Fund has meant money for projects, initiatives and other local efforts – but due to decisions by lawmakers on Beacon Hill, the funding is running dry.

Officials in Springfield have been making their case for keeping the fund going - going as far as to lay out what the city's been doing with its grant money during a state gaming commission meeting held at city hall. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

This story originally aired on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025
