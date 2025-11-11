Officials say Springfield’s ‘Breakfast in the Classroom’ program thriving a decade into school district’s rollout

A decade ago, Springfield Public Schools began to roll out one of the largest “Breakfast in the Classroom” programs in Massachusetts – tackling food insecurity with the most important meal of the day.

Ten years later, the program’s only grown in popularity, with proponents calling it a “national model.”

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

--

This piece originally aired on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.