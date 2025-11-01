On state and local level, Mass. officials give guidance ahead of pending SNAP cutoff
In less than 48 hours, millions of American will likely face delays for one of the nation’s largest federal food assistance program.
It’s prompting states across the country to take action, including Massachusetts, where at least a million residents will be affected, with some communities hit especially hard.
WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
--
This piece originally aired on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025