Northeast Report

On state and local level, Mass. officials give guidance ahead of pending SNAP cutoff

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:32 PM EDT
James Paleologopoulos
/
WAMC

In less than 48 hours, millions of American will likely face delays for one of the nation’s largest federal food assistance program.

It’s prompting states across the country to take action, including Massachusetts, where at least a million residents will be affected, with some communities hit especially hard.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
--
This piece originally aired on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
SNAP
James Paleologopoulos
