Mayor-elect Dorcey Applyrs claims victory and activates transition efforts

Dorcey Applyrs will become the City of Albany’s first black woman mayor in history.

During her victory speech at the Tuesday’s watch party Applyrs said its her turn to carry the torch her predecessors have left behind.

“Now its my turn, its my turn to do the same to make sure every young person in this city knows that they belong, that they have a seat at the table. And that they can build a future, right here in out city, you don’t have to go anywhere,” Applyrs said.

The 43-year-old claimed a landslide victory on Tuesday, garnering 83 percent, or more than 12,000 votes in Albany’s mayoral election.

Her competitor, Republican entrepreneur Rocco Pezzulo, secured 13 percent of the vote.

Applyrs isn’t new to Albany politics. She has been serving as the city’s chief auditor since 2020 and before that, she served two terms on the Common Council.

She was also endorsed by the current mayor – Kathy Sheehan – and was supported by State Senator Patricia Fahy, Assemblymember Gabriella Romero and U.S. Congressman Paul Tonko.

On the campaign trail, Applyrs spoke about improving public safety, curbing violence and making Albany fun again. Come January, the clock will begin its countdown on Applyrs’ first 100 days in office.

Applyrs said she is ready to begin transforming the city on day one.

“And I really meant it when I said, ‘today is about governing,’ we have convened members of my transition team here today, we are already hitting the ground running,” Applyrs said.

As of Wednesday, the mayor-elect as launched a new initiative with an accompanying website she is calling Activate Albany.

Part of the initiative is a team dedicated to guiding Applys transition into the new role.

The transition team is made of up a talent committee – responsible for recruiting people into the administration – and an Activate Albany committee which will oversee what Applyrs is calling the city’s largest ever civic engagement initiative to collect residents’ input on forming the future of the city.

The Activate Albany Committee will also be responsible for building a policy agenda for the Applyrs administration.

Applyrs says the talent team is instrumental in building a vetted administration.

“It’s a new day and we want to make sure that we are attracting individuals who have things to offer, who have gifts and talents,” Applyrs said.

While she says the Activate Albany Committee’s work will help inform an action plan for her administration.

“That will serve as my north star and compass as it relates to my administration’s mandate and policy priorities to serve the city of Albany and so, essentially, what I would like to impress upon our residents and our business owners is that I’ve heard you, I feel you and we too are ready to get to work to transform our city, Applyrs said.

Some of the members of Applyrs transition team include Maria College President Lynn Ortale, Broadview CEO Michael Castellana, UAlbany President Havidan Rodriguez, and Albany County Young Democrats President and aide to Congressman Tonko, Manik Elahi.

Applyrs said a survey to gather input as part of the Activate Albany initiative will launch January 1st.