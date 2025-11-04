© 2025
With historic win, Applyrs to become Albany's first Black mayor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse Taylor
Published November 4, 2025 at 10:51 PM EST
Dorcey Applyrs addresses supporters after declaring victory in Albany's mayoral race Tuesday night.
Jesse Taylor/WAMC
Jesse Taylor
Dorcey Applyrs addresses supporters after declaring victory in Albany's mayoral race Tuesday night.

Mayor-elect Dorcey Applyrs has made history as Albany on Tuesday elected its first Black woman mayor.

The Democrat has been serving as the city’s chief auditor since 2020.

Unofficial election results show that Applyrs earned 83 percent of the vote while her competitor, Republican Rocco Pezzulo, earned 13 percent.

That's based on 14,477 votes collected, and it continues the more than 100-year trend of Albany choosing a Democratic mayor.

Applyrs will succeed Mayor Kathy Sheehan, who opted not to seek a fourth term.

