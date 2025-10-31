© 2025
Ahead of vote, proponents and opponents of Greenfield, Mass. Hope Street lot ballot measure debate issue

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:48 PM EDT
Greenfield Community Television
/
Youtube

Next Tuesday, voters in Greenfield, Mass., will head to the polls, with a ballot measure drawing as much interest as some local races, if not more.

It all stems from a vote the city council took months ago over a parking lot: a decision opponents have turned into a referendum.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
--
This piece originally aired on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025.

Audio from Greenfield Community Television was used for this piece.
James Paleologopoulos
