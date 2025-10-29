Western Mass. staffer for Gov. Maura Healey arrested on cocaine trafficking, firearms charges

Authorities say a top staffer for Governor Maura Healey – an aide who's often been a liaison for Healey in western Massachusetts - is facing drug trafficking and firearms charges, following an investigation and seizures of over 20 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

45-year-old LaMar Cook, Deputy Director of the Governor’s Western Mass. Office in downtown Springfield, was arrested Tuesday night, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.



His arrest came weeks after authorities reportedly “intercepted and searched two suspicious packages at [the] Hotel UMass in Amherst” on Oct. 10 – allegedly filled with 13 kilograms of suspected cocaine, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni reports.



Cook himself had been director of Hotel UMass for six years before he was hired by the Healey administration in 2023.



As deputy director, Cook worked out of the Springfield State Office Building on Dwight Street, where authorities executed a search warrant this week.

It’s where a controlled drug delivery took place Saturday – leading to 8 kilos of suspected cocaine being intercepted – evidence consistent with the Hotel UMass seizure, officials say.

Cook was reportedly arrested while driving in Springfield Tuesday. He’s been charged with cocaine trafficking, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.



A spokesperson for Governor Healey’s office says Cook has been terminated and that his alleged conduct was quote “unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust.”

Full statement from a spokesperson for The Office of Governor Maura Healey:

“The Governor’s Office has been made aware of the arrest of an employee, Lamar Cook. The conduct that occurred here is unacceptable and represents a major breach of the public trust. Mr. Cook has been terminated from his position effective immediately. This criminal investigation is ongoing, and our administration will work with law enforcement to assist them in their work.”