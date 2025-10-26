Northampton, Mass. mayoral candidates continue to make their cases in final weeks before election
Coming to a close in less than two weeks, two campaigns seeking the mayor’s office in Northampton, Massachusetts are in the final stretch – featuring the incumbent and a challenger looking to unseat her. Both squared off in a forum this week. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
This piece originally aired on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025
Audio from Northampton Open Media was used for this piece.