Northampton, Mass. mayoral candidates continue to make their cases in final weeks before election

Published October 26, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT
Coming to a close in less than two weeks, two campaigns seeking the mayor’s office in Northampton, Massachusetts are in the final stretch – featuring the incumbent and a challenger looking to unseat her. Both squared off in a forum this week. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

This piece originally aired on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

Audio from Northampton Open Media was used for this piece.
