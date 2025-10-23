Locals celebrate latest renovations at historic Shelburne Falls theater
1 of 4 — shelburne falls theater 10-22-25.jpg
2 of 4 — IMG_8740.JPEG
3 of 4 — IMG_8759.JPEG
4 of 4 — IMG_8745.JPEG
While there’s still more to be done, restoration work at an historic western Massachusetts theater has cleared a major phase. Community members marked the occasion over the weekend – celebrating the auditorium’s new look and name. WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.
--
This piece originally aired on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025