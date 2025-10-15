Costume giveaway makes pediatric care less spooky

Patients’ experiences at the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital in Albany can sometimes feel scary. However, a partnership with a Halloween store has turned things downright spooky – in the best way possible.

Employees from Spirit Halloween’s regional stores began arranging costumes on tables in a room inside the children’s hospital, which is part of the Albany Med Health System, on Tuesday morning. Costumes varied from popular characters like Batman, Moana, Paddington to silly costumes like chicken wings, peas in a pod, and Fortnite skins.

Lisa Lyons, the zone manager for Spirit Halloween, says this annual giveaway brings something exciting for both Spirit Halloween and the children.

“Every year it's better and better. Every year it's exciting,” said Lyons. “Our motto is we try to make hospitals less scary for the children. So this is definitely something exciting for them.”

As the kids file into the room, employees help them pick out costumes, jewelry, and accessories. They ask the children if they would like a scary or a silly costume and dig through bins to give them what they want.

Sajina Shrestha / WAMC Mathayeus Montero, age 5, dressed as a ninja with the costume he picked from the giveaway

For Mathayeus Montero, a 5-year-old boy who had just come out of surgery that morning, the perfect costume was a blue ninja suit, complete with a sword and a mask. Mathayeus’s mother, Aida Negron, added that the visit to the room helped lift Mathayeus’s mood.

“Actually, a nice turn and surprise of the day. He went from crying five minutes ago to now we are happy, changed, having a good day. Said Negron. “[And] now he wants a picture.”

According to Nicole Sanders, a certified child life specialist at the hospital, even announcing the giveaway helps bring a cheery mood to many rooms.

“It’s fun to go into the room let them know what's going on, because when I walk in the room, they're a little weary, a little hesitant because they're nervous, and then I tell them what's going on,” said Sanders. “I tell them, ‘You can go and pick out whatever you want.’ And they get so excited, they honestly hop out of bed sometimes. So, it's really cool to see them go into; the room see what costumes they pick out.”

She adds that her favorite part is when kids put their costumes on and step out to show the staff and family what they picked.

“I love it when the kids come into the room, pick out their costume, and then they go back to the room, put the costume on, and come and show everyone they are just so proud and so excited to just showcase what they just got.” said Sanders.