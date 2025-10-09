Vermont Senator Peter Welch discusses federal issues

A resolution to the federal government shutdown remains stonewalled in Washington. But it’s not the only issue capturing the public’s attention -- or frustrating rank-and-file legislators.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch spoke to WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley before returning to Washington earlier this week. The Democrat says there are already a number of impacts from the shutdown:

First of all, incredible impact on our federal employees because they're on furlough and they don't get their bimonthly paychecks. So that's tough and that'll start in about a week. They're guaranteed to be paid when the shutdown ends but that's a real inconvenience for families that have month to month bills. Some of the programs are affected, like our national parks in many cases are being closed down because we don't have the personnel to maintain them. Some of the various federal programs are affected. The good news is Social Security, those checks will keep going out. Medicare, people will still be able to get their health care. So it ranges from really significant hardship for folks that are trying to pay their bills to significant inconvenience.

Do you think the Republicans and Democrats would be able to come to an agreement faster if their paychecks were affected?

Well, most of the members don't take their pay during this and that's the right thing. But the bottom line here is that every other threatened shutdown and real shutdown, the president, Republican or Democrat, has been pressuring the parties: hey, sit down, work this out. And President Trump takes a different position and that is don't even talk to the Democrats. And what's so hard to understand about that is what we want to talk about is not some partisan deal. It's about health care that affects Republican districts and Democratic districts. I mean, this is really important to small businesses. It's important to families. If they don't get the premium support, then they can see health care premiums at minimum double and in some cases go up $20,000. That means they can't have health care.

Peter Welch, Donald Trump has attempted to send troops to Portland and says he is sending troops to Chicago. A judge has, for the time being, blocked his effort in Portland. What do you make of the President's moves along those lines and do you have worries about Vermont?

Well, I have real worries about militarizing policing. And what we're seeing is that in these communities, like Portland, all the evidence indicates that the local police are handling whatever protests are there. We saw in Washington with the militarization, there were really highly trained National Guard that were doing totally non-military activities. So this is, I think, an overreaction on the part of the President and it's ominous for the future.

Well, on the opposite side of the spectrum, you have Donald Trump saying he's working on a peace deal for Israel and Hamas. What do you make of the current peace plan and the potential release of hostages?

Well, I'm very supportive of what the President is doing right now in the Middle East. I mean, if that bombing stops and he played a major role in that I give him enormous credit. The suffering in Gaza is ferocious, unrelenting. The place has been leveled and I would support President Trump in his efforts to stop the carnage.

Last week we had President Trump and the Department of War Secretary Hegseth bring all of the military officers into the states for their speeches. And the military members remained fairly stone-faced throughout the speeches. Do you have any concerns in the aftermath of those speeches considering how the military leaders responded?

Well, the response by the military I was proud of. They are not partisan. They're not political and it's been their custom to listen politely but silently when they hear a speech from a political official. So I'm proud of our military and how they responded. What mystifies me is why Secretary Hegseth wanted to spend millions and millions of dollars to bring all of our top commanders from all around the world for a pep talk.

Tariffs. What is the level of concern that you're seeing in Vermont?

Huge concern. And every business I talk to says there's two things on the tariffs. One, it is a tax and number two it's so chaotic they can't plan from day to day, week to week, how to run their business. So this is having a slow but steady and negative impact on our economy. And I know that's true all around the country. So my Republican colleagues, when I talk to them, they acknowledge they hear the same thing from the folks they represent. I do not believe the President has unilateral authority to impose these tariffs. The Constitution says that's up to the Congress. So I'm working to get more colleagues that would support our retaking of that authority.