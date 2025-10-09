Schenectady city council candidates forum dominated by questions about affordability

Housing and affordability took center stage at a Schenectady candidate forum as city council incumbents work towards finalizing next year’s budget.

The first question at the Tuesday evening forum asked the city council candidates to name the most pressing issue facing the Electric City’s residents.

City Council President Marion Porterfield, said the city’s taxes are at the top of her priority list.

“We all know that the budget is out there, over $120 million, and there is a call for a tax increase and actually to go over the tax cap and that would be problematic for every single person in the city, every taxpayer, we are all taxpayers here,” Porterfield said.

Councilor John Mooteveren also pointed to property taxes as a top issue.

“Because once we on the council decide to raise taxes and fees, it trickles down to the regular residents and that will trigger rental increase and other costs to residents,” Mooteveren said.

While Councilman Damonni Farley – who is running on the Working Families Party Line alongside fellow incumbent President Marion Porterfield after they were not endorsed by the city’s Democratic party – said housing is the No. 1 issue facing the Electric City.

“What I can tell you, what I have never seen growing up in the city of Schenectady until recently is families sleeping in the streets,” Farley said.

Earlier this year, Farley introduced legislation to opt Schenectady into Good Cause Eviction that was shot down by the council in a 4-3 vote.

Under that law, landlords must have good cause to evict their tenants. The law also places limits on rent increases.

While, Kim Wiggins, a political newcomer, said taxes and homelessness are “big issues right now.”

With issues of affordability at the top of the candidate’s priority list heading into November’s elections, incumbents are working toward finalizing a budget for 2026.

Mayor Gary McCarthy, a Democrat, proposed $120 million budget last week. If the current proposal is approved by the city council, the property tax rate would rise by $2.39 to $15.77 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Last year, property taxes rose by 3 percent.

During the audience question portion of the forum, Porterfield emphasized that the mayor’s budget proposal is not the final product.

“And we will work really hard on this budget because I am not in favor of having these tax increases, which actually its proposed going past the tax cap which I am not in favor of that either,” Porterfield said.

While Mooteveren is hoping the council can compromise with the mayor to deliver a budget that is for “the people of Schenectady.”

All of the city council candidates attended Tuesday’s forum except City Planning Commission Vice Chair Hayden Engert, who along with Wiggins and Mootooveren, has been endorsed by the city’s Democrats.

The city council elections feature five candidates seeking three open seats.