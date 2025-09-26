© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Author interview: Minita Sangvhi talks about her book, the first lesbian romance novel to be published in India

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Maryam Ahmad
Published September 26, 2025 at 7:15 PM EDT
"Happy Endings" by Minita Sangvhi
Samantha Simmons
"Happy Endings" by Minita Sangvhi

Minita Sanghvi is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at Skidmore College and the current Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner. Sanghvi also published her first novel, “Happy Endings,” in 2022. The Minita Sanghvi is an Assistant Professor of Marketing at Skidmore College and the current Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner. Sanghvi also published her first novel, “Happy Endings,” in 2022. The book was the first lesbian romance novel to be published in India, her birth country. WAMC’s Maryam Ahmad spoke to Sanghvi about her journey writing the novel ahead of her panel at the Albany Book Festival today., her birth country. WAMC’s Maryam Ahmad spoke to Sanghvi about her journey writing the novel ahead of her panel at the Albany Book Festival Saturday.
Tags
News albany book festivalMinita Sanghvi
Maryam Ahmad
Maryam Ahmad is a journalist based in Cohoes. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in Political Science in 2024, and graduated from Shaker High School in 2020. Maryam writes about pop culture and politics, and has been published in outlets including The Polis Project, Nerdist, and JoySauce.
See stories by Maryam Ahmad