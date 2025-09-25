State Police ask for the public’s help to find the suspect in a Cohoes murder

State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Anthony Bechand, who is suspected of murdering his girlfriend in Cohoes earlier this month.

On September 14th Cohoes Police went to the residence of 41-year-old Amanda Rodriguez after her mother reported being unable to contact her. Rodriguez was found dead.

At a press conference in Ray Brook Thursday morning, New York State Police Troop B Commander Major Peter Arcadi reported that the investigation has determined that Bechand, who is 53, fled the scene. His white Silverado was subsequently found in Franklin County at the intersection of County Routes 60 and 86. Arcadi said there has been no sighting of him since the truck was found.

“He is believed to have fled the area where his truck was located in an unknown direction with an unknown clothing description. There was indication from a search of the vehicle that Mr. Bechand likely had an injury to his left side. However, the severity of this injury is unknown,” Arcadi reported. “Search efforts have commenced from the location of his truck throughout the surrounding areas. The heaviest concentration of our search efforts have been the mile-and-a-half area north towards Malone and south towards Lake Clear.”

Officials do not believe the blood found in the truck is from Amanda Rodriguez.

Cohoes Police Chief Todd Waldin said it will take some time to process all of the evidence, but much of it points to Bechand.

“There is a lot of evidence that has been recovered and there’s more being recovered every day. A lot of the search warrants take time and a lot of the electronic devices and a lot of phone downloads and other things that you need to put the case together completely,” Chief Waldin explained. “But from what the investigators have found so far there is a lot of evidence that points to Mr. Bechand.”

U.S. Marshall’s Service Assistant Chief Inspector Stu Smith said investigators do not know if Bechand is still in the area, but Smith believes the suspect is still alive.

“Because of the level of effort, the intensive search effort here in the immediate vicinity of where the truck was, we think it’s most probable that if he were to have committed suicide that it would have been somewhat close to where the truck was. And because of that comprehensive search of that region and not discovering his remains, that leads me to believe that he’s likely to still be alive,” Smith said.

Major Arcadi is asking for the public’s help and also says people must be vigilant as hunting and leaf-peeping seasons begin.

“If you have trail cameras please review the footage as you may have pertinent information. If you notice anything suspicious, please report it immediately to law enforcement. With hunting season approaching in this area we want to remind everyone to exercise caution. Please be aware of your surroundings and what you are shooting at as there may be law enforcement present in wooded areas. Those of you that will be present in the woods or traveling to your camps be cognizant in those areas. If you notice campfires, campsites, strange odors or anything unusual please reach out to us,” Arcadi requested.

Anthony Bechand is white, about 5 feet 11-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

