Pittsfield drops proposal that would designate mayor as school committee chair

Among a raft of suggested changes to the city charter from Pittsfield’s charter review committee, the proposal came before the council Tuesday. William Cameron, the current chair of the school committee, spoke out against the measure during the open mic portion of the meeting, calling it undemocratic.

“First, it would deny the committee the right to select its own leader," he told the council. "That some communities do this now is not an argument that Pittsfield should do so too. It's just a comparison. Simply following their lead bestows no apparent benefits on the city or the schools. Second, it would prevent the committee from removing its chairperson if they create problems through mismanagement of committee business or arrogate to themselves power they don't legitimately have. Such problems can be corrected now by the committees electing a new chair midterm.”

Cameron said the proposed ordinance would make that impossible. He also said the idea of the mayor having more direct leadership over the city's largest budget item would come at the expense of the other members of the school committee.

“Particularly as regards budgeting and financial decisions," Cameron said. "This despite each of the other members having stood for election city wide, just as does the mayor.”

The chair said that nothing about the move would provide addition clarity to the school committee’s work.

Former city councilor and twice unsuccessful mayoral candidate Karen Kalinowsky, who is running for an at-large seat on the city council in this year’s election, also spoke out against the move.

“I believe that we the people, elect our school committee members, and it should be up to the school committee members to appoint the chair," she said. "I do believe there's a little influence when a mayor is the chair on the other school committee members.”

Ward 5 city councilor Patrick Kavey said he was convinced by both Cameron’s arguments and others from members of the public.

“It's been loud and clear from every conversation that I've had that they don't want us to just appoint someone," said Kavey. "They want the democratic process to work its way through. So, I also won't be supporting this.”

The council unanimously voted to withdraw the ordinance.