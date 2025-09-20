EPA moves forward with rollbacks on drinking water protections. EANY's Rob Hayes says New Yorker's are at risk

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it is moving forward with a plan to scrap limits on several PFAS chemicals in drinking water. Earlier this year, the agency previewed the move, saying it would leave PFOA and PFOS maximum contaminant levels of four-parts-per-trillion untouched and push back a deadline for drinking water systems to implement plans to address these chemicals while also eliminating limits on three other PFAS compounds, as well as a mixture of several chemicals. While the EPA under President Trump says the changes will allow for a "reasonable and flexible approach" to protect drinking water, advocates warn the rollbacks are dangerous to public health. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Rob Hayes, Senior Director of Clean Water for Environmental Advocates NY, for his thoughts on the effort.

A spokesperson for Governor Kathy Hochul says the state has invested $6 billion for clean water, including $500 million this year, to combat the federal efforts.