Mayor Kathy Sheehan announces traffic calming pilot expansion in Washington Park area

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced on Tuesday a traffic calming pilot project in two areas of Washington Park that will slow down traffic and expand pedestrian access to the park. The pilot narrows the entrance of Willet Street from Madison Avenue, and closes motor traffic at Washington Park Road and Henry Johnson Boulevard.

The pilot was created in collaboration with Capital Roots, a non-profit working to reduce the impact of poor nutrition on public health. Volunteers with Capital Roots built raised flower beds on Saturday, September 13, with funding from a New York State Department of Health grant.

Sheehan spoke about the importance of making the area around Washington Park safer for pedestrians and drivers alike.

“This intersection, in particular, is incredibly dangerous for cars. Most of the cars that are coming from the east side of the park don't realize that there are cars that can come from the west side of the park. It really creates a lot of challenges, particularly for pedestrians, trying to predict when they can cross.”

This project is one of several recommendations made in the City of Albany’s Washington Park Complete Streets Study. State Senator Pat Fahy also spoke about the importance of making the Washington Park area more walkable and thus revitalizing the community.

“This is not just about the safety, which is paramount, safety of pedestrians, cyclists and those in cars. But it is also about how we revitalize, how we bring people out, which is better for our health and our mental health. If we learn nothing from COVID, we know we need these interactions. We know we need this connectivity.”

The pilot at Willet Street is expected to continue through Nov. 1 because of snow plowing considerations, while the pilot at Washington Park Road and Henry Johnson Boulevard is expected to continue indefinitely. Future traffic calming improvements and projects are scheduled to begin in 2026.