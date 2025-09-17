Massachusetts Democrats pack Springfield’s MassMutual Center for convention

Democrats from across Massachusetts converged in Springfield over the weekend for the party’s annual convention. It was a day loaded with speeches, candidates and raucous debate over the party’s platform itself.

At least 3,900 party members filled the MassMutual Center Saturday as the City of Homes hosted state Democratic leadership and officials.

From local party committee members to elected leaders to the state’s delegation to Washington, there was no shortage of stump speeches and debate over what role the party should be playing in not just the commonwealth, but the nation.

“Here in Massachusetts, we know how to stop revolutions and we know how to win,” said U.S. Senator Ed Markey during his time on the main stage. “We are the revolutionary state - it all started here 250 years ago. No one knows how to defend democracy better than we do…”

The national picture loomed large as the convention went on. The state and its municipalities have been dealing with millions of dollars in appropriated spending, grants and tax credits either being ripped back or frozen as a result of changes made by the Trump administration.

All the while, medical research and higher education – core sectors in the state – have suffered from federal funding cuts especially. Persevering in the face of them ended up front-and-center in Governor Maura Healey’s convention address.

“Look at the NIH. A few months ago, Donald Trump gutted medical research, shut down clinical trials and killed hope - killed hope for people on the cusp of treatments and cures for cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's and more,” the governor said, referencing significant changes and cuts made to National Institutes of Health grant funding.

“So what did we do? I proposed a $400 million investment in science, in research, right here in Massachusetts. People have been saved by Massachusetts science and they will be again.”

Also in the spotlight: challenges to the Trump administration filed by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, as well as other state business like passage of a $5.2 billion housing bond bill along with education and transportation spending.

The convention featured its fair share of announcements as well, including State Treasurer Deb Goldberg announcing she will seek re-election.

“… as the federal government seeks to strip away every advancement we have made in our state and our country, I will not be discouraged or deterred,” said Goldberg, who has served as treasurer since 2015. “That is why I intend to stay in this fight and will absolutely be running for reelection next year.”

By no means was she the only Democrat seeking re-election. Healey herself is bound to face a Republican challenge down the road. Former Governor Charlie Baker appointee Brian Shortsleeve and Baker cabinet member Mike Kennealy have already stepped up to the plate.

Markey’s own primary challenger, Alex Rikleen, set up shop in a convention center hall while Congressman Richard Neal of the 1st District’s primary challenger, Jeromie Whalen, held a campaign launch rally a stone’s throw away at Springfield City Hall.

Back at the MassMutual Center, touting accomplishments wasn’t the only thing happening onstage. Calling out stalling on Beacon Hill was State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, who is still battling to audit the legislature after voters approved a ballot question empowering her office to do so.

“Friends, if we demand the release of the Epstein files - as we should - but don't require that our state's officials have to release the most basic of taxpayer-funded financial and state contracting files … what does that tell the people of Massachusetts about the Democratic Party?” she said to cheers from across the arena.

Criticism and debate later took the stage wholesale as the convention’s last major agenda item got underway – deciding on a platform.

“Folks, again, we're in the Democratic Party - let's not boo each other,” said Party Chair Steve Kerrigan as he gaveled for order during debates. “I mean, you can boo me, which you do regularly, but try not to boo your fellow delegates…”

Kerrigan oversaw platform debate and amendments as many delegates appeared to protest the proposed 2025 party platform. Critics pointed out that, compared to the 2021 iteration, large swathes of items like promoting the protection of transgender and non-binary youth were either reduced or removed.

“… on climate, 2021 set binding-goals, 100 percent renewable energy by 2030, net zero by 2040, net negative by 2050, fossil fuel divestment in opposition to biomass and destructive logging - the draft drops all of these, along with the entire ethics/transparency section,” one speaker said to applause. “It also strips out commitments to fight dark money. While the DNC, the national committee itself, is moving to restrict it in the primaries, why [are] Massachusetts Democrats moving to the right [of] the National Party on this?"

A series of amendments would present themselves, thanks in-part to last-minute signature-gathering, and with delegate approval, led to a 2025 platform that packs 2021 language, with some minor language updates.

“All those in favor signify by saying, ‘Aye,’ all opposed, ‘No,’” Kerrigan asked after 90 minutes of debate, receiving overwhelming shouts of “aye” and nearly-complete silence from any opposition. “Awesome. Ladies and gentlemen, we've passed the platform. Congratulations, the ayes have it.”

The entire convention can be viewed here.

—

This piece originally aired on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.