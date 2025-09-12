Lanesborough Town Administrative Assistant investigated for embezzling from former employer

In June, the State Police of Schodack arrested Averill Park resident Corrine Bradley on charges of Grand Larceny in the second degree, Possession of a Forged Instrument in the second degree and Falsifying Business Records in the first degree. Bradley has served as the town administrative assistant of Lanesborough since the spring of this year, with a yearly salary of around $50,000.

Police say in March they “received a complaint from a privately owned business in Rensselaer County reporting a former employee stole a large sum of money from the company.” That former employee was Bradley, who while managing the business’ finances from 2022 to 2025, allegedly “overpaid herself without authorization,” and paid herself for hours she did not work. The amount she allegedly stole came to over $325,000, and police say she reportedly also “forged the business owners’ signatures on legal paperwork without the victims' permission or authorization.” Bradley was released after being arraigned at the Sand Lake Town Court.

When reached by WAMC, Lanesborough Town Administrator Gina Dario said that “the town has become aware of the charges and is engaging with Town Counsel.”

WAMC has reached out to Bradley for comment on this story.