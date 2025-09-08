Macksey faces challenge from Berglund in this fall’s North Adams mayoral race as she makes bid for third term

Jennifer Macksey is the first woman to serve as mayor of Berkshire County’s second largest community. Four years into the job, she says she’s earned a third two-year term with accomplishments like eliminating nearly $1 million dollars in old grant deficits and building up financial reserves.

“But our most important highlight, and what I'm so proud of, is that with the help of strong relationships with our state and federal partners, we've secured over close to $44 million in grant funding, and that touches every corner of the city, from funding to continue the work on the bike path, the Hoosic River revitalization, the Reconnecting Community grants, which is evaluating the Veterans Memorial Bridge, from safe routes to school to street and sewer improvements to brownfield cleanups," Macksey told WAMC. "We're doing work on our Council on Aging, we're evaluating all of our dams. We even got funding for mattress and recycling containers at the transfer station.”

Mackey’s biggest point of pride is also one of the most controversial moments of her tenure: a narrowly approved $20 million borrowing plan to build a new school building at the former Greylock Elementary site.

“I didn't take the decision lightly, and I knew it was difficult for some people in our community, but I believe I led and fought for that project with a clear and compelling vision, one that was supported by educational professionals and ultimately was approved by the voters," said the mayor. "I steered the ship in the project, but the voters chose, and they chose it was time to invest in our kids, which are our greatest assets and the key to our future.”

Her challenger, Scott Berglund, fell on the other side the new school vote, which passed by fewer than 150 votes out of 2,700 ballots cast.

“We can't build the city unless you have a strong infrastructure," he argued. "It's the same thing as building a house, right? It's like tearing down a house and then putting new stuff on a 1950s foundation. We need to fix the roads, the bridges, get that all set up, and then moving forward, we can start doing some newer projects. I'm all for helping the schools and getting what they need, but we really need to start taking a look at what's happening in town, or at the city rather, and moving forward that way.”

Berglund says the experience of surviving cancer inspired him to get involved in city politics as a fresh voice after joining in local outcry against a forest management project at the Notch Reservoir that saw Macksey cancel the plan in 2024.

“A lot of things I see when I talk to constituents and citizens is that a lot of seniors feel like they've been left behind, a lot of disabled people feel like with the sidewalks and things like that, it's making it difficult for them to travel," he explained. "So, one of the things that I'm trying to prioritize is fixed infrastructure, and that goes along with the sidewalks, bridges, and other things, in order to make an easier, safer travel and commute for our citizens here in North Adams.”

Macksey says despite the way she comes across, she’s an open book to community members looking for answers about her leadership and vision for the city.

“I play things pretty close to my vest, I'm not ready to share until I'm ready to execute," she told WAMC. "That could be seen as a strength or a weakness. But as far as transparency, ask me a question, and I'll give you the answer. Come to city council meetings, call, email me. We try to be as responsive as possible. The people who say that we're not open are the people that we've tried to communicate with, and they're just not happy with our answer. And there's a difference there.”

Election day is November 4th.