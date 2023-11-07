Macksey declares victory in bid for second term as North Adams mayor

North Adams, Massachusetts Mayor Jennifer Macksey has declared victory in her bid for a second two-year term. Macksey, the city’s first female mayor, easily defeated outsider Aprilyn Carsno Tuesday. Macksey won by about a 10-to-1 margin according to unofficial vote tallies and declared victory shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m.

One of Macksey’s most concrete accomplishments concerns the city’s public safety facilities. She moved the police department out of the current, decaying building it shares with the fire department, and has begun planning for what a comprehensive new facility would look like.

The election comes after a tumultuous year in North Adams. Mackey first suspended and then fired former Police Chief Jason Wood after a dramatic extramarital affair seeped into his work life this spring. Wood went on to sue the city over wrongful termination and breach of contract, a matter that was settled out of court in October.

Eleven candidates were running for seats on the nine-member city council. Top vote-getters are incumbents Council President Lisa Hall Blackmer, Vice President Brian Sapienza, incumbent Keith Bona, Peter Oleskiewicz, Ashley Shade, and Wayne Wilkinson, plus challengers Peter Breen, Andrew Fitch, and Deanna Morrow.