Albany Art Room set to unveil its new, homegrown retail space Sunday



A local community art hub is getting a refresh by adding retail space for art made in-house.



The Albany Art Room on New Scotland Avenue sports a teal and purple exterior with hints of pink, a little library next to the ramp, and metal art sculptures on the lawn.



When you walk in, you’re greeted by the smell of paint and clay and many warm colors plastered in art around the house.

Samantha Simmons The mosaic wall wraps up a staircase border at the Albany Art Room.



Karen Schupack is the owner and founder of the new-age studio. She says over the last 17 years, the organization has rebranded itself in many ways to keep up with consumer needs and demand, especially following the pandemic.



“After we had we shut down, which obviously we had to do, and we were gradually rebuilding. I just started the things that I was allowed to start, which was the members could come back, and then we could have adult classes,” Schupack said, and then I thought, ‘wow, this is kind of nice with just these adults here making art.’ And I thought, and then I kind of crunched the numbers and did some business planning and realized that, like, if I don't bring back employees, this is actually a fine business model, and its way less work for me, I can make my own art, and so I just kind of kept it like that.”



Schupack says while there are some more expensive items for purchase in its new retail space, most items range from $30 to $50. Perfect for a gift, Schupack says.



“I think there's a lot you can get. And that's why, I mean, in my mind, I mean, everyone has different amounts of money. Attitude starts money and everything. But in my mind, it's like, gift range is really it's really doable as a gift, because, you know, it's less likely that people are that nice to themselves, that they're gonna be like, I love this mug. I'm gonna buy it for $50 for myself. But as a gift, people often would do that.”



Artwork being sold ranges from block-printed T-shirts for kids, paintings, felt sculptures, and pottery that includes work left behind by Art Room students.



A grand opening celebration of the houses new retail space on Sunday at 5pm.