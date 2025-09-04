Northampton city council candidate forum recap with Daily Hampshire Gazette's Alexander MacDougall

For two nights in late-August, the BOMBYX Center for Arts & Equity in Florence was filled with Northampton residents and a slew of candidates.

Organized by the League of Women Voters and broadcast by Northampton Open Media, the forums saw locals vying for city council seats and the mayor’s office answer questions on budgets, school funding and city projects.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette's Alexander MacDougall, who has reported on the sheer size of the council candidate pool over the past few months, was on the panel asking questions.

He spoke with WAMC after the forums, discussing the council candidates who will appear on the city's Sept. 16 preliminary ballot.

This piece originally aired on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.