State commission advances several Mass. flag, motto and seal replacement pitches

Should the new Massachusetts flag be a crimson color? Should the Commonwealth's motto pay homage to Indigenous culture? These are the questions Massachusetts residents will soon be answering as the state decides on a new flag, motto and crest.

After sorting through over a thousand submissions, the Massachusetts Seal, Flag and Motto Advisory Commission has picked three finalists for each piece of the commission’s namesake.

The advisory commission presented its picks Thursday, Aug. 28: options intended to replace the current flag and seal, depicting a Native American standing below an arm grasping a sword.

The motto is also up for a change – it’s a Latin phrase that effectively translates to "By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty."

“In my view, this is an exciting milestone. It means that people across Massachusetts will soon have a chance to see this next round of submissions, to reflect on them and to share their own perspectives,” said state Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler, a member of the governor-appointed commission. “Notably, those voices from across the state will be critical as we move into the next stage of the process. With the public feedback, as well as the expertise of this commission, we could see these options transform.”

The options tap into the commonwealth's wildlife and landscape. One seal and flag option features a maroon/crimson color alluding to the state's universities, with the flag featuring turkey feathers forming a circle and the seal showcasing a chickadee, the state bird.

The other two flags keep the state's current blue, white and gold color scheme, with one depicting a mayflower on a blue backdrop and the other featuring blue waves and a hill with a gold star atop it: a nod to the Massachusetts Bay Colony.

As for the remaining seals, a North Atlantic right whale and chickadee figure prominently on another seal submission, while another opts for a minimalist approach: a landscape overseen by a star.

Mottos, meanwhile, include “Many Voices, One Commonwealth” as well as “We honor all life guided by the First Light,” referencing the Wampanoag people who called the region home long, long before the first European settlers arrived.

“We rejoice in the public good” was the other motto submission to advance.

Public hearings on the submissions will be held later in the fall. The commission itself is tasked with advancing finalists this December.

This piece originally aired on Aug. 28, 2025.