Plattsburgh to study possible improvements to Sailor’s Beach

Plattsburgh is seeking public input for a feasibility study on possible improvements to an underutilized beach on the city’s south end.

Sailor’s Beach on Lake Champlain is adjacent to the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base. To access the beach, visitors must cross a one-lane bridge over railroad tracks. An abandoned and unmaintained pier jutting into the lake dominates the site.

The city has received state Environmental Protection Fund money for a study to assess the beach and determine the feasibility of improvements.

A public workshop is planned for September 9th.

