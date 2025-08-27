Massachusetts School Building Authority approves plan for new Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington

The approval means the $152 million project to replace the Monument Mountain Regional High School building can move forward, pending local approval. Berkshire Hills Regional School District Superintendent Peter Dillon says it’s a generational moment for the region to invest in its students.

“It's very hard to get on the list," he told WAMC. "It's very hard to garner and win support from the [Massachusetts] School Building Authority to do this, so we understand it's a significant commitment. We're about to release a cost calculator that taxpayers in the three towns will be able to type in the assessed value of their homes, and then see what the impact is.”

Voters in the district, which serves the Southern Berkshire communities of Great Barrington, Stockbridge, and West Stockbridge, will decide whether to approve the local $89 million share of the plan on November 4th.