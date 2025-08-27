© 2025
Massachusetts School Building Authority approves plan for new Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 27, 2025 at 3:28 PM EDT
An artist's rendering of the proposed new Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
Berkshire Hills Regional School District
/
Provided
An artist's rendering of the proposed new Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

The board of the Massachusetts School Building Authority has approved plans for a new high school building in Great Barrington.

The approval means the $152 million project to replace the Monument Mountain Regional High School building can move forward, pending local approval. Berkshire Hills Regional School District Superintendent Peter Dillon says it’s a generational moment for the region to invest in its students.

“It's very hard to get on the list," he told WAMC. "It's very hard to garner and win support from the [Massachusetts] School Building Authority to do this, so we understand it's a significant commitment. We're about to release a cost calculator that taxpayers in the three towns will be able to type in the assessed value of their homes, and then see what the impact is.”

Voters in the district, which serves the Southern Berkshire communities of Great Barrington, Stockbridge, and West Stockbridge, will decide whether to approve the local $89 million share of the plan on November 4th.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
See stories by Josh Landes
