Albany County Judge in a race to keep his seat as Acting State Supreme Court Judge in New York's Third Judicial District

Albany County Court Judge William Little is running to keep his seat as Acting State Supreme Court Judge in New York’s Third District.

Little, a Democrat, and Republican Albany-area attorney Dana Salazar are running to replace John Egan, Associate Justice for the Third Department of the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, who is retiring.

The Supreme Court's Third Judicial District includes Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties.

Speaking with WAMC's Samantha Simmons, Little says in his roughly three years in the seat, he has learned the skills needed to succeed in the post.

