© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Albany County Judge in a race to keep his seat as Acting State Supreme Court Judge in New York's Third Judicial District

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published August 24, 2025 at 11:39 AM EDT
William Little in WAMC's studio on Friday. Albany County Court Judge William Little is running to keep his seat as Acting State Supreme Court Judge in New York’s Third District.
Samantha Simmons
William Little in WAMC's studio on Friday. Albany County Court Judge William Little is running to keep his seat as Acting State Supreme Court Judge in New York’s Third District.

Albany County Court Judge William Little is running to keep his seat as Acting State Supreme Court Judge in New York’s Third District.

Little, a Democrat, and Republican Albany-area attorney Dana Salazar are running to replace John Egan, Associate Justice for the Third Department of the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, who is retiring.

The Supreme Court's Third Judicial District includes Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties.

Speaking with WAMC's Samantha Simmons, Little says in his roughly three years in the seat, he has learned the skills needed to succeed in the post.

An interview with Salazar can be found below.
Tags
News New York State Supreme Court
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
Related Content