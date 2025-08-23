© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

Candidate for New York State Supreme Court Judge Dana Salazar speaks to her experience which she says makes her a better candidate

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published August 23, 2025 at 12:41 PM EDT
Troy's new Corporation Counsel Dana Salazar and City Comptroller Dylan Spring
Samantha Simmons
Dana Salazar previously served as Troy's Corporation Counsel. She's pictured here with former City Comptroller Dylan Spring.

A race is underway for an open state Supreme Court Judge seat in upstate New York.

Albany-area attorney Dana Salazar is running to replace John Egan, Associate Justice for the Third Department of the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, who is retiring.

The Supreme Court's Third Judicial District includes Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties.

Salazar, a Republican, is running against Albany County Judge William Little, a Democrat who currently serves in an acting position for the Third Judicial District, for the position.

Speaking with WAMC's Samantha Simmons about her campaign, Salazar says experience in dealing with civil cases makes her the better candidate in the race.

Salazar is running against Democrat William Little. An interview with Little will air tomorrow on Midday Magazine.
Tags
News New York State Supreme Court
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff in 2023 after graduating from the University at Albany. She covers the City of Troy and Rensselaer County at large. Outside of reporting, she hosts WAMC's Weekend Edition and Midday Magazine.

She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons