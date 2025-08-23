Candidate for New York State Supreme Court Judge Dana Salazar speaks to her experience which she says makes her a better candidate

A race is underway for an open state Supreme Court Judge seat in upstate New York.

Albany-area attorney Dana Salazar is running to replace John Egan, Associate Justice for the Third Department of the New York Supreme Court Appellate Division, who is retiring.

The Supreme Court's Third Judicial District includes Albany, Columbia, Greene, Rensselaer, Schoharie, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties.

Salazar, a Republican, is running against Albany County Judge William Little, a Democrat who currently serves in an acting position for the Third Judicial District, for the position.

Speaking with WAMC's Samantha Simmons about her campaign, Salazar says experience in dealing with civil cases makes her the better candidate in the race.

