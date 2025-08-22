West Nile virus detected in three mosquito samples in Pittsfield

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Berkshire County’s largest community recently confirmed three positive mosquito samples.

Two were detected at a mobile home park on Cheshire Road and one on Garland Avenue just north of the city core. It follows detections this season on North, South, and outer West Street.

No human cases have been identified.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the disease can result in mild illness with flu-like symptoms. Severe illness can affect the central nervous system and result in hospitalization or death. There is no treatment for West Nile virus.

Residents are asked to take steps to protect themselves and pets from mosquito bites.