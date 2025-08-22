© 2025
West Nile virus detected in three mosquito samples in Pittsfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published August 22, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT
North Street in the heart of downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
North Street in the heart of downtown Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

West Nile virus has again been detected in mosquitos in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Berkshire County’s largest community recently confirmed three positive mosquito samples.

Two were detected at a mobile home park on Cheshire Road and one on Garland Avenue just north of the city core. It follows detections this season on North, South, and outer West Street.

No human cases have been identified.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the disease can result in mild illness with flu-like symptoms. Severe illness can affect the central nervous system and result in hospitalization or death. There is no treatment for West Nile virus.

Residents are asked to take steps to protect themselves and pets from mosquito bites.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
