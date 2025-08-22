U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to meet with Plattsburgh officials regarding former Air Force base infrastructure

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer says he has arranged a meeting between the Town of Plattsburgh and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to discuss failing infrastructure at the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman previously asked the Democratic Senator for help from the federal government to assess the condition and scope of infrastructure built to support the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base. After it closed nearly 30 years ago, much of the property was transferred to the Town of Plattsburgh. Last year, sinkholes developed in some roadways compromising water infrastructure and costing the town hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.

Cashman has been requesting federal help for more than a year. In August 2024 he held a forum to discuss the problem.

"This is a legacy issue that really dates back to the Cold War era," Cashman said. "We’re talking about infrastructure that is between 50 to 70 years old and much of that infrastructure is coming to end of life. And much of the infrastructure we don’t know about. Some of the maps that we have don’t even fully tell the story of what’s underneath the ground.”

This June, Cashman again requested help.

The meeting is planned to be held in September.

