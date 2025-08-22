Schenectady's Woodlawn Park receives $500,000 for upgrades

Woodlawn Park in Schenectady is getting $500,000 in state funding to renovate and update its community building and amenities.

Assemblymember Phil Steck and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie were at the park Thursday to announce a $250,000 state grant. Heastie unexpectedly doubled the amount.

"I like projects to be completed, so in conjunction with Assemblyman Steck, we're going to double the amount so that they can finish every project here in the park. But I always tell people thank me when I write a personal check, this is your money. It's state money, it's the public's money. And what's the best way to spend money on people than for people to enjoy outdoor spaces and parks and have a safe place for children to be," said Heastie.

Notably, the community center needs a new roof, lighting and flooring.

The Bronx Democrat is on his annual statewide tour, expected to wrap up in the fall.