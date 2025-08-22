North Country Republican leaders try to move forward following viral infighting

During a building re-dedication in Plattsburgh this week, the two central characters in a viral Republican spat stood near each other. While tempers appear to have diminished since the event, embers of acrimony remain as the search for a state Assembly candidate moved forward.

During a building dedication to honor long-time county clerk John Zurlo, dignitaries from all political parties stood at the top of the staircase at the Clinton County Government Center Monday. Among them were Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Clinton County GOP Committee Chair Jerika Manning. Manning stood stonily near Stefanik through the ceremony and moved away from her when the event ended.

A dispute last week between the two went viral after Stefanik endorsed Malone Mayor Andrea Dumas to be the GOP candidate in an Assembly special election.

County committee chairs chose the candidate in special elections. Dumas is seeking the Republican nomination, but has not made a formal public announcement.

At one point Stefanik called for Manning to resign and accused the county chair of planning to run for the seat herself. County GOP vice-chair Jeff Luck accused Stefanik of arm twisting and election interference and the full county committee then unanimously supported Manning to remain as committee chair.

Stefanik later posted on social media that town chairs in the county would make the endorsement instead of Manning selecting the candidate. On Monday, the Congresswoman explained that her proposal is the best way to ensure fairness.

“Now all the candidates, including Andrea Dumas, will be able to present in front of the committee members and the executive committee. That was not the case beforehand,” Stefanik explained. “It’s important to make sure all candidates have the opportunity to present. That was not the way the process was being run. We believe that’s the best opportunity for them to hear from each of the candidates or interested people who want to pursue this seat. I’ve spoken with each of the candidates directly and they were frustrated with not having a fair and open process and now they do have a fair and open process.”

Manning disputes that characterization and maintains the process has been and will continue to be fair.

“From day one that was going to happen. I maintained that that was going to happen. There was no question in my mind or the mind of the Clinton County Republican Committee that that wasn’t going to happen,” Manning said. ”And I’m glad that everybody agrees and is on the same page now and we’ll just continue doing what we were doing.”

At the same time she called for fairness in vetting other potential candidates, Stefanik defended her early endorsement.

“I was proud to endorse Andrea Dumas. She’s an elected official on the Franklin County Legislature and mayor of Malone. For a special election where you have a short period of time, people can weigh in on endorsements or not. I just wanted to make it known that that’s who I strongly supported,” Stefanik said.

Stefanik and Manning say they and the local party are moving past the dispute. Manning said she and the county GOP committee were working together to interview and nominate candidates.

“I think that we’ve always been looking for us to move forward, for the Clinton County Republican Committee to continue doing its job, continue finding good candidates, putting up good candidates for government and working together. And we are ready to do that.”

Stefanik said the focus now needs to be making sure a Republican wins the Assembly seat.

“We’re going to focus on flipping that Assembly seat and supporting Republicans up and down the ballot,” Stefanik said. “I have 15 counties at one point or another who have been in my district and we’ve worked through various challenges and that will be the case in this one as well.”

While Manning said she didn’t feel awkward standing near Stefanik, some lingering animosity was evident when she was asked if they had spoken with each other.

“I don’t have any plans to meet with her,” Manning said.

“What about the committee?” asks Pat Bradley.

Manning responds, “I don’t think so.”

Late Wednesday morning, Jerika Manning announced she is endorsing Brent Davison, the current New York State Troop B commander, to be the GOP nominee in the Assembly race. Davison is retiring from the state police.

Essex and Franklin County GOP county chairs have yet to announce their endorsement of an Assembly candidate.

