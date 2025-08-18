Protesters disrupt re-dedication of Clinton County Government Center

Participants at the re-dedication of the Clinton County Government Center were met with a crowd of people that frequently interrupted the proceedings to protest Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s participation.

A crowd of people gathered about an hour before the re-dedication of the building honoring long time county clerk John Zurlo. J.J.Murname, a community activist, says it wasn’t an organized protest but she posted that Stefanik would appear and word spread. She was advising the group to leave when the ceremonies began.

“We want to be respectful of the event that they’re doing for John. But before that starts we want to make sure Stefanik sees that we are not happy with the decisions she’s made for the people in our community,” Murname explained.

However most protesters stayed and frequently disrupted the proceedings.

Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry emceed and as he introduced the dignitaries surrounding him, loud boos erupted as he mentioned the region’s Congresswoman.

“We are especially grateful for our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s presence here today.”

The government center was being renamed to honor John Zurlo who served as County Clerk for 34 years. He had previously been a county legislator and a school teacher. He passed away last December in the middle of his 8th term. As Henry described Zurlo’s life occasional shouts could be heard.

“We gather to not only to celebrate a man but to ensure that his legacy of service, humility and leadership is forever etched into the very fabric of Clinton County,” Henry said. (unintelligible shout). “Here we are today officially naming the Clinton County Government Center in honor of John H. Zurlo. John never sought the spotlight. His work was about results carried out with quiet determination, steady integrity and a deep caring for this community.”

Henry then invited Stefanik to the podium and the protesters renewed their bellowing.

“And now it is my great honor to introduce to you our Congresswoman from New York 21 Elise Stefanik,” Henry said.

“It is truly humbling to be here to commemorate and honor the great John Zurlo." Stefanik pauses and then turns to Mark Henry, ”This crowd is not being respectful of John Zurlo and he was deeply respected. I’m going to turn it back to you.”

“I know you are better people than that. Don’t be so disrespectful,” Henry chided.

As he tried to introduce another speaker, Henry chastised the continued interruptions.

“Our next speaker... (shouts) Please, please. I recognize that you care for dogs but you seem to care very little for people,” Henry reproached.

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones then spoke about his friendship with Zurlo and a letter from State Senator Dan Stec was read. Henry then re-introduced Congresswoman Stefanik who delivered her speech over continued shouting.

“John Zurlo knew everyone. He epitomized what it meant to be a public servant. He impacted and touched countless individuals, families and community organizations. John was a beloved public servant and he was also a proud family man,” Stefanik said.

The frustration of the dignitaries was palpable as evidenced when Plattsburgh Mayor Wendell Hughes apologized to the Zurlo family and Mark Henry again chastised the crowd.

“I’m sorry Mrs. Zurlo. I apologize,” Hughes said.

“You have accomplished one thing. You have brought a widow and her family to tears,” Henry lambasted the protesters.

Later, Stefanik called the protests a disgusting disgrace on a day that should have been non-political. She explained that she returned to the podium because it was important to honor John Zurlo.

“I thought the radicals would calm down out of respect for the Zurlo family. Obviously they did not do that. But I was not going to let them drown out me talking about how important it is to commemorate John Zurlo’s legacy,” Stefanik said.

Michael Zurlo, son of John, said the rowdy interruptions would not tarnish their memory of the event.

“Every time I see that name up there, it’s going to be remembering my dad and not the day.”

