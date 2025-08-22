Issues in the state’s largest city are a focus of Vermont Governor’s latest briefing

A war of words is developing between Vermont’s Republican governor and Burlington’s Progressive mayor.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Phil Scott was asked about alleged comments by Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak stating the governor has not been a strong partner.

Scott didn’t mince words.

“I think it’s easy to blame others when some of your strategies are failing.”

The state’s largest city has been navigating an array of challenges, including a drop in Canadian tourism and overall retail and restaurant business, disruption downtown due to major infrastructure repair, and an increase in crime and homelessness.

Scott added that the city has not asked for his administration’s help.

“I know what’s going on in the city. I see it. I drive through there. I don’t have to walk down Church Street to see and appreciate what’s going on there. So if the mayor and council would like our assistance, we’re all ears. I’d be happy to meet.” Scott added, “I’ve met and been in conversations with a lot of the businesses. It’s not as though we turned a blind eye to them. But they haven’t asked for specific help other than maybe returning to the hotel-motel program that I think was a failure.”

In response to a request for comment Wednesday, Mayor Mulvaney-Stanak’s office supplied a June letter that the mayor and council sent to the governor’s office seeking state help to address the city’s homelessness concerns.

Scott said a combination of factors are hamstringing the city’s economic vitality, including a lack of police, Canadian tariffs and the infrastructure work.

“Some of that will probably be repaired when the projects are completed, when the tariff situation with Canada is resolved and if they put more emphasis on enforcement of some of the laws in regards to drug use. I think that would help,” Scott said.

Governor Scott noted the state has provided law enforcement help to Burlington in the past.

“The former mayor, Mayor Weinberger, did ask for assistance and we provided VSP (Vermont State Police) for some shifts. We were there in uniform. So it’s not as though we’re opposed to more law enforcement,” Scott asserted.

During the briefing, Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison, a former Burlington police chief, stepped up to note the city’s crime issues have been building for years.

“The problems in Burlington did not occur overnight. They will not be fixed overnight,” Morrison emphasized. “The city has made their bed and they are going to have to ask for specifics to help turn the corner. We are willing to engage in crime reduction strategies but we can’t be the ones directing the work. We work in partnership with communities. And I really resent the implication that somehow Governor Scott is responsible for anything that has happened in the Queen City.”

