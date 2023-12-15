Burlington public safety forum focuses on drug and gun crimes and police staffing

The first of two public safety community forums was held in Burlington, Vermont Thursday evening. The meeting focused on how drug trafficking and gun crime is impacting policing and safety in the city.

The city of Burlington has seen a dramatic increase in crime over the past few years. City Council President Karen Paul, who also chairs the Public Safety Committee, opened the forum saying the wave of public safety challenges runs counter to the city’s core values.

“On October 10th of this year the city council passed a resolution declaring the unprecedented increase in drug use to be our city’s top health and safety priority," Paul said. "We know that we need to do more to address public safety and the city council knows that our community wants action. One of the items that was in the October 10th resolution was the creation of these community forums.”

In July 2020, the city council passed a resolution mandating that the police department cut sworn officers by 30 percent, from 105 to 74. In 2022, it partially reversed the reduction and approved increasing sworn officers to 87.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad offered a presentation outlining crime data and the department’s staffing status.

“And that part I think is the most important bit, that we are attempting to restaff and regrow.”

State Senate pro-tem Phil Baruth is a Democrat/Progressive who represents Burlington. He outlined what the legislature has done to strengthen gun laws over the past few years.

“The one that’s most pertinent to you all is we created a community violence prevention program. What it is is $5 million available to any Vermont municipality that comes forward with innovative ideas about how to end community violence.”

Most of the session was dedicated to questions from the public. Moderator Kara Alnasrawi, Burlington’s Director of Business and Workforce Development, read a query to Chief Murad that was posted online.

“Has the Burlington Police Department filled all open positions? If so when can we expect to see improvements in response to the rise in criminal activities? If not fully staffed what are the barriers to full staffing and what is the timeline?”

“No we’re not fully staffed," replied Murad. "We have those Community Service Officers. They are unsworn. They are not armed. They cannot make arrests but they can issue tickets for quality-of-life issues. We are authorized for 11. We currently have 6. We also have those Community Support Liaisons, those in-house social workers. We’re authorized to have 6. We currently have 5. But officers. We currently are authorized for 87 and we’ve got 69. And frankly 87 is not enough. We used to be authorized for 105. The fact is that you cannot ask half the number of people to do as much as they did when the call volume is 100 percent of what it used to be.”

Jules Wetchi listed concerns from the city’s immigrant community.

“We think when we arrive here we can have a better life," Wetchi told the panel. "But now it’s not safe in Burlington. I’ve been now 10 years ago, now it’s not more safe anymore. It’s unacceptable. We are here to raise our kids in a safe environment. So facing this challenge the immigrant community leaders we can be involved for preventing violence. What you guys do expect us to help?”

Chief Murad noted the city’s Racial Equity Inclusion and Belonging Department is working with immigrant communities on that topic, but he also worries that they may miss some communities.

“I do think that we want to make certain that every community in the city is heard and is included, particularly if there are things that are uniquely impacting a given community.”

The second public safety forum, which will focus on substance use disorder and property crime, will be held December 19th at Burlington City Hall.