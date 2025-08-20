© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Northeast Report

Former Public Works Commissioner threatens legal action over alleged rights violations

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published August 20, 2025 at 5:32 PM EDT
Jason Golub and his attorney appeared in Saratoga Springs City Court for official misconduct charges. Golub entered a not guilty plea.
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Jason Golub and his attorney appeared in Saratoga Springs City Court for official misconduct charges. Golub entered a not guilty plea.

Former Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub was charged for official misconduct in November for an alleged incident where city employees worked on his private property while on the city’s clock.

Golub entered a not guilty plea and the charges were dismissed by a city court judge who said the evidence did not support a finding that Golub knew the employees were on city time.

On Monday, Golub’s attorney said the city is “more interested in violating Jason’s constitutional rights and punishing the first Black elected member of the city council, than it is in recognizing the error of its ways.”

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll released a report Tuesday from the city’s Human Resources Department which found city employees did work on Golub’s property at the city’s expense.
Tags
News Jason GolubTim CollSaratoga Springs
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
See stories by Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Related Content