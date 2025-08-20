Former Public Works Commissioner threatens legal action over alleged rights violations

Former Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub was charged for official misconduct in November for an alleged incident where city employees worked on his private property while on the city’s clock.

Golub entered a not guilty plea and the charges were dismissed by a city court judge who said the evidence did not support a finding that Golub knew the employees were on city time.

On Monday, Golub’s attorney said the city is “more interested in violating Jason’s constitutional rights and punishing the first Black elected member of the city council, than it is in recognizing the error of its ways.”

Public Safety Commissioner Tim Coll released a report Tuesday from the city’s Human Resources Department which found city employees did work on Golub’s property at the city’s expense.

