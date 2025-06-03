Judge orders dismissal of misconduct charge filed against former Saratoga Springs Public Works Commissioner

A Saratoga Springs city court judge has ordered an official misconduct charge filed against former Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub be dismissed.

In his order issued on Monday, Judge Jeffrey Wait says the misdemeanor allegations and evidence do not support the charge filed by the city against the former Democratic city council member.

Golub was accused of using city workers to help clear a drain at his home in December 2023. In his, order obtained by WAMC Tuesday, Wait said, “the facts as alleged in this matter do not even support a finding that the defendant knew the employees were on city time or that they were using city property.”

Golub left his city position last year for a job at the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.