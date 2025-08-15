WAMC Sports Report 8/15/25: Albies' double in eighth inning secures Braves' 4-3 win over Mets

Ozzie Albies homered, drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the eighth inning, and hit an RBI single as the Atlanta Braves beat the slumping New York Mets 4-3. Bryce Elder (5-9) allowed two earned) runs over seven innings for the Braves. Raisel Iglesias earned his 17th save. Michael Harris II tied the game 3-3 with an RBI double off Ryan Helsley (3-3) in the eighth before scoring on Albies’ hit to deep right. Francisco Lindor hit a third-inning solo homer and Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso also knocked in runs for the Mets, who have lost 13 of their last 15 games.

Final Washington 3 Philadelphia 2

Jose Tena hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the seventh inning, Paul DeJong homered for the third time in five games and the Washington Nationals rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2. DeJong walked leading off the seventh against Jesus Luzardo. Riley Adams doubled, Daylen Lile walked and, with one out, Tena singled past the drawn-in infield against Orion Kerkering to put Washington ahead 3-2. Shinnosuke Ogasawara struck out Kyle Schwarber with a runner on to end the seventh and got his first major league win. Trea Turner had three infield hits for the National League East-leading Phillies, who have lost three straight while scoring three runs.

Final Arizona 8 Colorado 2

Final Toronto 2 Chicago Cubs 1

Final Cleveland 9 Miami 4

Final Baltimore 5 Seattle 3

Final Detroit 4 Minnesota 3

NFL

A federal appeals court says the NFL can be put on trial over claims that Brian Flores and other Black coaches face discrimination. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. It upheld Manhattan federal Judge Valerie Caproni’s 2023 ruling that Flores can proceed with claims against the league and three teams: the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans. In February 2022, Flores sued the league and several teams, saying the league was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league disagrees with the ruling and will seek further review.

The NFL is continuing its on-field social justice messaging for a sixth straight season. The Associated Press has learned that all 32 teams will feature an end zone message at each home game throughout the season. They will select from four options, including “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “Choose Love,” or “Inspire Change.” Once again, “It Takes All of Us” will be stenciled in the opposite end zone for all games. The only change from 2024 is that “Inspire Change” replaces “Vote.”

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will have a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30 in New York. A person with knowledge of the schedule confirmed the date to The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the details haven’t been announced, said Sue L. Robinson is scheduled to hear Rice’s case. Robinson is a former U.S. district judge who serves as the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association. It’s the second time under the 2020 collective bargaining agreement that the league and the players’ union haven’t agreed on length of discipline, sending the case to Robinson. She presided over Deshaun Watson’s case in 2022.

Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders remains sidelined from practice with an oblique injury. Sanders sustained the injury during drills ahead of practice on Wednesday. The Browns were in Philadelphia for joint practices before Saturday’s preseason game against the Eagles. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says Sanders is day to day and will be out “for a little bit.” Backup Joe Flacco won't play against the Eagles, and Tyler "Snoop" Huntley and Dillon Gabriel could get the bulk of playing time. Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards in his NFL preseason debut against Carolina.

PRESEASON GAMES TONIGHT

Tennessee at Atlanta 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle 10 p.m.

NCAA

The NCAA has informed Michigan that the organization will announce the results of its sign-stealing investigation on Friday, a person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the details. The NCAA alleged last year in a notice that current coach Sherrone Moore violated rules as an assistant under former coach Jim Harbaugh, who served a three-game suspension in exchange for the Big Ten dropping its own investigation into the allegations after the two ended up in court.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ALL-TIME ALL-AMERICA FOOTBALL TEAM

Ohio State and Pittsburgh each placed three players on The Associated Press All-Time All-America football team and four other schools have two players each on the first team. The unveiling of the all-time team is part of the news organization’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of the AP All-America team. The Big Ten led all conferences with seven selections, two more than the Southeastern Conference. A panel of 12 AP sports writers who cover college football selected the all-time team. It cannot be considered definitive. There have been far more great players over the last century than spots available.

NBA

Every NBA team will have at least two nationally televised games this season. The league confirmed that number as part of its full schedule unveiling for 2025-26. The reason: There simply are more national games than ever, now that the league’s new 11-year, $76 billion agreements with ABC-ESPN, NBC-Peacock and Amazon Prime Video are about to formally begin. There will be 247 games scheduled on those networks this season, up from 172 last season between ABC, ESPN and TNT.

BMW GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Robert MacIntyre matched the low score of his PGA Tour career with what he calls the best stretch of putting he's ever had. The Scot closed with six straight birdies for a 62 in the BMW Championship. That gives him a three-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood. Scottie Scheffler had his 14th consecutive round in the 60s and was in the group another shot behind. Most of them were helped by a two-hour storm delay that dumped heavy rain on Caves Valley. That made the course softer when they returned. Rickie Fowler shot 67 and took a step toward East Lake.

PORTLAND GOLF CLASSIC

Two-time champion Brooke Henderson birdied all four par-5 holes for a 7-under 65 on Thursday in The Standard Portland Classic, leaving the slumping Canadian a stroke behind first-round leader Adela Cernousek. Henderson won the first of her 13 LPGA Tour titles in 2015 by eight strokes at Columbia Edgewater at age 17, and successfully defended the following year. Now 27, she's winless since January 2023 and has dipped to 52nd in the world. Cernousek shot a 65 in the final group of the day off the 10th tee. The 22-year-old Frenchwoman played her final nine holes in 7-under 29 — highlighted by an eagle on No. 7. Sung Hyun Park was a stroke back with Henderson, Jeongeun Lee5, Gurleen Kaur and Miranda Wang.

WAYNE ROONEY 'DISAPPOINTED' WITH TOM BRADY

England soccer great Wayne Rooney has some beef with Tom Brady after some pointed comments by the NFL superstar in a fly-on-the-wall documentary. Brady became a minority owner of English club Birmingham City in 2023 and was involved in a docuseries that went behind the scenes at the team that was briefly managed by Rooney. One clip spread quickly over social media. Brady said he was “a little worried about our head coach’s work ethic" in reference to Rooney. Rooney has responded to the seven-time Super Bowl winner in his new role as a pundit for the BBC, saying Brady’s comment was “very unfair.”

SARATOGA RACE COURSE

Friday, August 15, 2025: (Listed) Smart and Fancy

Saturday, August 16, 2025: Skidmore, GI Alabama pres. by Keeneland Sales

Sunday, August 17, 2025: (Listed) Bolton Landing

