WAMC Sports Report 8/14/25: Joe Ryan throws 6 2/3 innings in Twins' 4-1 victory over the Yankees

Joe Ryan allowed a run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings and the Minnesota Twins beat the Yankees 4-1 on Wednesday night, breaking a nine-game losing streak to New York. Ryan (12-5) allowed only a homer to Cody Bellinger in the game that was delayed at the start for 1 hour, 52, minutes because of rain. The right-hander struck out seven, walked two and threw his hardest pitch of the season when he struck out Aaron Judge on a 97.7 mph fastball in the first. After Bellinger homered, Ryan struck out the next four hitters and allowed two baserunners the rest of the way. Kody Clemens hit a two-run double in Minnesota’s three-run sixth.

Paul Goldschmidt has a low-grade right knee sprain and the New York Yankees may place the veteran first baseman on the injured list ahead of his return to St. Louis this weekend. The Yankees will evaluate Goldschmidt during their day off. They will decide before Friday’s game against the Cardinals if he will be placed on the injured list. Goldschmidt was injured chasing down a foul pop by Byron Buxton in third inning of Tuesday’s 9-1 victory.

Michael Harris II hit a grand slam to cap Atlanta’s biggest inning in almost five years — a nine-run outburst in the fourth that propelled the Braves to an 11-6 comeback win over the slumping New York Mets. The Braves fell behind 6-0 in a game delayed 95 minutes by rain before storming back against David Peterson and Reed Garrett. Peterson issued four free passes in the fourth, including a bases-loaded walk of Nick Allen, and gave up Jurickson Profar’s three-run double before Marcell Ozuna greeted Garrett with an RBI single. Three batters later, Harris hit a 417-foot homer to straightaway center.

Miguel Andujar hit a grand slam and Hunter Greene pitched six sharp innings to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0. Noelvi Marte had two hits and two RBIs for Cincinnati in the rubber game of the three-game series. Elly De La Cruz had two hits and scored two runs. Greene allowed three hits in his big league start since June 3. The ace right-hander had been sidelined by a groin injury. Philadelphia had won four in a row before dropping its last two games in Cincinnati. The NL East leaders finished with three hits.

Hunter Brown allowed only a run in 6 2/3 innings for his 10th victory, Jeremy Peña and Yainer Diaz homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Wednesday night. Brown (10-5) allowed six hits and three walks and held Boston to 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position. The Astros moved a game ahead of Seattle for the AL West lead. The Mariners fell 4-3 in Baltimore. Peña started a two-run first with his his fifth leadoff homer of the season on Walker Buehler’s fifth pitch. Diaz added a two-out RBI single and, with the Astros up 2-1 with two out in the sixth, he sent an 0-1 sweeper from Buehler (7-7) 415 to left-center for his 17th homer.

Final Washington 8 Kansas City 7

Final Arizona 6 Texas 4

Final Miami 13 Cleveland 4

Final Chicago Cubs 4 Toronto 1

Final L.A. Angels 6 L.A. Dodgers 5

Final Detroit 1 White Sox 0

Final Baltimore 4 Seattle 3

Final Tampa Bay 8 Athletics 2

Final Colorado 6 St. Louis 5

Final Milwaukee 12 Pittsburgh 5

Final San Diego 11 San Francisco 1

Jakob Marsee is making quite the impression in his first major league action with the Miami Marlins. Marsee homered twice and matched a franchise record with seven RBIs in Miami’s 13-4 victory at Cleveland. He hit a three-run drive in the first inning, a tiebreaking two-run shot in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth. The speedy center fielder also singled and swiped second in the second, but he was stranded when Heriberto Hernández struck out swinging. He robbed Steven Kwan of a base hit with a sliding grab for the final out of the third. The 24-year-old Marsee was brought up by Miami on Aug. 1. He reached base safely in 10 of his first 12 games, collecting 13 hits and nine walks.

Shohei Ohtani returned to the Angel Stadium mound with 4 1/3 innings of five-hit, four-run ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first pitching appearance in Anaheim since he left the Los Angeles Angels nearly two years ago. Ohtani also staked himself to an early lead by tripling and scoring as the Dodgers’ leadoff hitter before he even took the mound, entertaining Angels fans with the same inimitable feats he accomplished regularly during his first six major league seasons with their club. Ohtani’s mound start was his longest since he returned to pitching two months ago, but he didn’t finish strong.

The agency that oversees sports gambling in Ohio says it is working with Major League Baseball on the investigation of Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz, but had no further comment. The Ohio Casino Control Commission said it was notified on June 30 by an Ohio licensed sportsbook of suspicious wagering activity on Guardians wagering events before also being contacted by MLB. Ortiz is being investigated for two pitches thrown by the right-hander that received higher activity than usual during his starts at Seattle on June 15 and against St. Louis on June 27. The gambling activity on the pitches was flagged by a betting-integrity firm and forwarded to MLB.

The Minnesota Twins are no longer for sale after a 10-month exploratory process, according to executive chair Joe Pohlad. Pohlad announced that his family will remain the principal owner and add two new investment groups instead. His grandfather, Carl Pohlad, bought the Twins in 1984. Pohlad in his announcement said the family was “fully open to all possibilities" and focused on “what's best for the long-term future of the Twins.” Fans have been frustrated recently by a spending cut on the roster. The Twins are on track for their lowest attendance total in 16 seasons at Target Field.

WNBA

Jewell Loyd had 21 points and five 3-pointers off the bench and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 83-77 for their fifth straight victory. A’ja Wilson had 17 points and 16 rebounds for her 15th double-double this season. It was Las Vegas’ first regular-season win against New York in nearly two years. Jackie Young added 15 points and Chelsea Gray had 13 for Las Vegas. Emma Meesseman led New York with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points and Jonquel Jones had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Breanna Stewart, Isabelle Harrison and Nyara Sabally did not play.

Leila Lacan scored 17 points in her sixth start this season, Tina Charles added 15 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 71-62 to snap a five-game skid. Marina Mabrey added 10 points for Connecticut, which improved to 5-11 at home. Kamilla Cardoso scored 24 points for Chicago, which has lost 11 of 12. Elizabeth Williams had 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Rachel Banham scored 10. Three players were ejected after a fight in the first half — Chicago's Rebecca Allen and Ariel Atkins, and Connecticut's Bria Hartley.

Final Golden State 88 Washington 83

Final Atlanta 85 Seattle 75

NBA

The NBA has unanimously approved the sale of the Boston Celtics to a group led by private equity mogul Bill Chisholm. The deal was announced Wednesday and it values the franchise at more than $6.1 billion. Chisholm will take ownership of at least 51% of the team, with full control by 2028 at a price that could bring the total value to $7.3 billion. That’s a record price for an American professional sports team, though Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter has agreed to buy a share of the Lakers at a price that values the NBA franchise at $10 billion.

NFL

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has credited an experimental trial drug for successfully treating advanced melanoma as he disclosed his cancer diagnosis publicly for the first time. Jones revealed his illness in a documentary debuting on Netflix next week. The 82-year-old Jones told The Dallas Morning News how he was initially diagnosed in June 2010 and underwent two surgeries on his lung and two on his lymph nodes over the next 10 years after skin cancer cells metastasized. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer described Jones’ fight with cancer as an “amazing story” and praised him for going public. He also revealed his own fight with thyroid cancer when he was 28.

Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders sustained an oblique injury during practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play in the Browns' preseason game against the Eagles. Sanders did not finish the practice session and was ruled out of Thursday's practice. The Browns said Sanders is day to day. Sanders completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards with two first-half touchdown passes in his NFL preseason debut against Carolina on Friday night. The Browns took Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He is part of a crowded Browns quarterback room, with Deshaun Watson expected to sit out this season.

GOLF - XANDER SCHAUFFELE

The BMW Championship is always a high-stakes tournament. This week at Caves Valley it is double the pleasure. The top 30 make it to the Tour Championship next week for a shot at winning the FedEx Cup title. This also is the final week for Americans to earn one of six guaranteed spots in the Ryder Cup. Xander Schauffele is under more pressure than usual. He won two majors last year. He missed two months because of injury at the start of this year. And now he's at risk of missing the Tour Championship for the first time.

SOCCER - PSG

Paris Saint-Germain dominated Ligue 1 last season. It lost only two games in the French league as it benefited from a lack of domestic rivalry to also embark on a victorious Champions League campaign. But things might prove more difficult for coach Luis Enrique and his PSG team this season. Marseille and Monaco are determined to mount credible title challenges after strong summer signings. PSG also has a long-awaited local derby against newly-promoted Paris FC to contend with. Here’s a look at the season, which begins with Marseille playing at Rennes on Friday. Monaco is at home to Le Havre on Saturday and PSG is at Nantes on Sunday.

