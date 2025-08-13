Mass. DOJ officials announce break up of international call center scam targeting seniors

Authorities in Massachusetts say an intricate scam that preyed on elderly victims across the country has been broken up – thanks, in-part, to a rideshare service.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Leah Foley says suspects from New York, Massachusetts and the Dominican Republic were among those charged, following two years of investigating the transnational scam.

Speaking before reporters Tuesday, Foley laid out how scammers working across the continent took at least $5 million from at least 400 victims.

At the center of the scam, sophisticated call centers that featured individuals phoning often elderly victims, claiming loved ones were imperiled and in need of emergency cash, according to charging documents.

“It is alleged that the defendants hired callers, known as ‘openers,’ who posed as a grandchild purporting to be in an emergency. For example, callers would tell the elderly victim, ‘I've been in an accident’ or ‘I need money to post bail,’” she said. “As if that wasn't bad enough, the defendants hired ‘closers’ who allegedly pretended to be lawyers, demanding cash to resolve the fake emergencies. Once the elderly victims were convinced, and many were, they were directed to hand over thousands of dollars in cash.”

According to Foley, at least 50 of the victims were Massachusetts residents, with others in New York, California and Florida, among other states. She said additional victims likely exist but may be reluctant to come forward due to fear or embarrassment.

Officials claim the call centers were run out of the Dominican Republic, using telemarketing software, in addition to scripts for callers as well as a “scoreboard,” documenting who was netting the most dollars.

Authorities allege the scheme also involved roping in rideshare drivers.

“Unwitting rideshare drivers were sent directly to victims’ homes to pick up victims, bring them to the bank to withdraw funds and deliver that money back to the accused, subjecting these drivers to suspicion and arrest,” said FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge, Ted Docks. “We believe those charged today tried to conceal their criminal cash flow by laundering their illicit proceeds back to the Dominican Republic through a complex network disguised as business transactions…”

According to Foley, that final step appeared to be what led investigators to discovering the scam. Authorities say such rides were ultimately flagged via Uber, leading to the company’s Global Security and Investigations team reaching out to the feds.

From there, it became a transnational investigation involving authorities in the Dominican Republic, culminating in the arrests of at least nine suspects, including individuals from the Bronx, Dorchester, Mass., California and Missouri.

At least four others are considered to be at-large.

Many of the alleged scammers face charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, as well as money laundering conspiracy – charges that can merit up to 20 years in prison each, the U.S. Attorney's office says.

Foley adds that law enforcement is looking into seizing assets from the operation to compensate the victims. In the meantime, she says, getting more victims to come forward is key.

“If you believe you have been a victim of this type of scam, please let us know,” Foley stressed. “Do not be ashamed: these are sophisticated crimes and often difficult to detect, especially with the new addition of AI - we are urging the public to please take action.”

Those who believe they are victims of the scam are asked to contact officials at USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).