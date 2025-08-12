© 2025
Northeast Report

Officials break ground on a community center meant to lift up neighborhood

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Dave Lucas
Published August 12, 2025 at 4:53 PM EDT
The intent of the project is to improve the Hoffman Recreation Center to support public health, assist families, and employ local talent to increase the quality of life of Albany residents. This project seeks to address the need for a public community center and office space that is accessible to all residents, as well as expands the programming offerings and parking access for users.

A Tuesday afternoon groundbreaking at Hoffman Park heralded the coming of the New Albany South Recreation Center – a project that’s been envisioned for years.

Officials break ground at Hoffman Park for the new Hoffman Recreation Center

Nestled in Albany's South End neighborhood, the Hoffman Recreation Center has seen better days, says Mayor Kathy Sheehan: "We have known that this is a substandard facility for decades, and I can't defend it. It was here before I became mayor. But I was always committed to figuring out how we could create a place that our kids didn't just use, but that they could really celebrate. And that was the opportunity that was presented when the American Rescue Plan passed."

The city allocated $2 million from its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to renovate the mid-20th century facility, making a major investment in part of the city that’s historically been underinvested in.

Congressman Paul Tonko toured the Hoffman Park site in June 2022 and was moved to help secure $400,000 in federal additional funding for the project. Participating in Tuesday’s ceremony, the 20th district Democrat said the renovation will be a boon to the community.

“Albany South is a crown jewel that will be serving the public, beginning next year, in very vital capacity," Tonko said. "You know, we talk about wellness, we talk about prevention, but this center will enable people to stay physically, grow physically strong, and maintain a strength of mental health, and to also have hope to connect to various programs that they'll offer, to make the quality of life and the opportunities available for the residents in this region all the more powerful. So, you know, this is about connection.”

1st ward Common Councilmember Sonia Frederick says the new facility will have specific offerings geared toward young people, including a gaming and technology center. “Our kids are definitely struggling at this time. They are faced with unprecedented challenges that we hadn't known growing up. With the ever evolving violence that we see, with the ever evolving tech, technology landscape that is changing the needs for jobs, etc. A lot of thought went into crafting this that was really focused on what is good for our youth now, but also what is good for them, for their future and for their success,” said Frederick. 

Sheehan expects Albany South to be completed next year, around the same time Albany West Community Center on Livingston Avenue, also being built with ARPA funding, is completely finished.

 

 
Dave Lucas
Dave Lucas is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. Born and raised in Albany, he’s been involved in nearly every aspect of local radio since 1981. Before joining WAMC, Dave was a reporter and anchor at WGY in Schenectady. Prior to that he hosted talk shows on WYJB and WROW, including the 1999 series of overnight radio broadcasts tracking the JonBenet Ramsey murder case with a cast of callers and characters from all over the world via the internet. In 2012, Dave received a Communicator Award of Distinction for his WAMC news story "Fail: The NYS Flood Panel," which explores whether the damage from Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee could have been prevented or at least curbed. Dave began his radio career as a “morning personality” at WABY in Albany.
